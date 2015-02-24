UPDATE 1-Illinois governor's budget plan unlikely to pass -Moody's

(Add Medicaid cuts, Moody’s comments on shifting fiscal pressure, background on Illinois budget, rating and pension, no immediate comment from Rauner spokesman)

CHICAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Some of the cost-saving measures Illinois’ Republican governor put into his fiscal 2016 proposed budget will face a tough time getting passed by a Democratic-controlled legislature, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Governor Bruce Rauner last week proposed a $6.6 billion reduction in spending, mostly by moving workers to less-generous pension plans, lowering Medicaid payments for hospitals and doctors, and reducing state funding for local governments and universities.

“This political landscape may make it difficult to enact even a few key elements of the governor’s proposal, much less the entire plan to achieve balance without raising revenues,” the credit rating agency said in a report.

Even if Rauner’s $32 billion general funds budget were enacted, Moody’s said it would result in shifting fiscal pressure from the state and onto cities, healthcare providers and other entities slated for spending cuts.

In his budget address to the legislature, Rauner, who took office in January, said reform must precede discussions about revenue.

At “A3” with a negative outlook, Illinois has the lowest Moody’s rating among the 50 states due to its chronic structural budget deficit, a $105 billion unfunded pension liability and revenue loss from the recent partial rollback of temporary income tax rates.

A Rauner spokesman had no immediate comment on the Moody’s report.

Illinois is already defending a 2013 cost-saving pension reform law against a union-backed constitutional challenge in the state supreme court. Rauner, who offered a different pension proposal, is pushing for a voter referendum to clarify that state constitutional protections for public worker pensions do not apply to future accrued benefits or to health insurance, Moody’s said.

“It remains unclear whether such a referendum could be executed in time for the July 1 start of the coming fiscal year,” the rating agency added.