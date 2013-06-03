Fitch cuts Illinois rating to A-minus with negative outlook

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Monday cut Illinois’ credit rating one notch to A-minus, citing the state’s failure to pass legislation to address a public pension funding crisis during its spring session, which ended on Friday.

“Fitch believes that the burden of large unfunded pension liabilities and growing annual pension expenses is unsustainable, and that failure to achieve reform measures despite the substantial focus on this topic exacerbates concern about management’s willingness and ability to address the state’s numerous fiscal challenges,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The A-minus rating with a negative outlook affects $27.5 billion of the state’s outstanding general obligation debt.