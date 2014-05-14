FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois judge stops start date for state pension reform law
May 14, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois judge stops start date for state pension reform law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 14 (Reuters) - An Illinois judge on Wednesday suspended the June 1 implementation date for the state’s new pension reform law, according to a labor union coalition spokesman.

The We Are One Illinois coalition filed a motion in Sangamon County Circuit Court on Monday seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the law from taking effect before its constitutionality could be determined by state courts. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)

