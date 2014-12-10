FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois Supreme Court speeds up pension reform law appeal
December 10, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois Supreme Court speeds up pension reform law appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday fast-tracked the state’s appeal of a trial court ruling that found a new law aimed at easing the state’s huge pension burden unconstitutional.

The court ordered public labor unions and retiree groups challenging the law and the state to file their briefs in January and February with oral arguments to be scheduled in March. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan had asked the court last week to speed up the appeal process. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)

