Illinois, unions duel over pensions in state's high court

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (Reuters) - A lawyer for the state of Illinois faced tough questioning from a state Supreme Court justice on Wednesday in a high-stakes court hearing at which a justice expressed strong skepticism about the state’s landmark 2013 pension reform law.

In the hearing, the state and unions representing Illinois’ public employees dueled over the question of whether the state’s “police powers” gave Illinois lawmakers a right to ignore a constitutional prohibition against cutting pension benefits.

Justice Robert R. Thomas, in a series of questions, repeatedly pressed State Solicitor General Carolyn Shapiro about the state’s contention that it can invoke police powers to solve a fiscal emergency. Lawyers representing the unions, which have sued to overturn the 2013 pension reform law, said the legislature had no such right.

“It is clear that the pension clause and the pensions are not subject to the police powers,” said attorney Aaron Maduff with Maduff & Maduff in Chicago.

In November, a county court tossed the pension reform law, which raised the retirement age and suspended cost-of-living increases for retirees. The state appealed that decision.

Justice Thomas peppered Shapiro with questions about why the state should invoke police powers for an emergency created by fiscal mismanagement.

“Aren’t we giving the state the power to modify its contractual obligations whenever it wants?,” he asked. “For instance, the state could simply fail to fund the pension systems and them claim an emergency, correct?”

Shapiro disagreed, saying: “Invoking the police powers is not something that the state can do willy-nilly.”

In her opening statement, Shapiro said the pension reform law should stand despite restrictive language in the state constitution. When the law passed in 2013, Illinois lawmakers claimed it was needed to protect public health and safety and deal with a $105 billion unfunded pension liability.

Prohibiting reform “would tie the state’s hands when its need to act is most pressing,” Shapiro told the court in an opening statement.

The court chamber was packed with politicians, union leaders and other observers as Illinois defended the law. Unions claim it violated a prohibition in the state constitution against diminishing or impairing pension benefits.

Rhode Island and other U.S. states that have enacted pension reform have been sued over whether they had legal justification for cutting benefits. The stakes are especially high for Illinois, which has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest credit ratings of all 50 states and says it cannot afford core services such as healthcare and public safety.

The case also has ramifications for Chicago, which is defending a 2014 state law that reset city pensions.

In a ruling in an unrelated case, the state supreme court struck down a law last July that would have cut health benefits, citing the constitution’s prohibition against benefit cuts. The court ruled 6-1 against any cuts, with Justice Anne M. Burke, a Democrat from Chicago, the lone dissenter.

Besides Maduff, attorney Gino DiVito of Tabet DiVito & Rothstein in Chicago also represented the unions.