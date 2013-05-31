Moody's warns Illinois rating could fall without pension reform

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Illinois’ credit rating with Moody’s Investors Service, already the lowest of any state, could fall if there is no legislative fix to address the state’s huge public pension problem, an analyst at the credit rating agency said on Friday.

The Illinois Senate late Thursday soundly defeated a comprehensive pension reform bill passed by the House earlier in May, leaving lawmakers little time to forge a compromise before the spring legislative session is scheduled to end at midnight Friday.

“Our view is that failure to enact pension reforms could drive the state’s general obligation bond rating lower from A2, which is already the lowest level for a U.S. state,” said Moody’s analyst Ted Hampton.

Moody‘s, along with Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings, are closely watching developments on the pension front as leaders of the Democrat-controlled legislature face off on the issue.

House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton are at odds over how to approach reform. Madigan’s bill opts for unilateral cuts in retirement benefits for current and retired state workers, teachers, legislators, and college and university employees to reap the maximum cost savings.

Cullerton is pushing a bill passed by his chamber that would generally allow workers to retain access to state-sponsored healthcare in retirement if they opt for pension concessions.

Cullerton’s plan, which has the backing of public labor unions, would shave the state’s nearly $100 billion unfunded pension liability by only $9.13 billion. Madigan’s bill, which the unions have vowed to challenge in court on constitutional grounds, would cut it by $21 billion, according to actuarial analyses by the state’s pension funds.

“Taking a meaningful bite out of the state’s outsized pension liabilities will require politically difficult decisions by legislators,” Hampton said, adding that even if the state enacts reforms, litigation is likely “so the immediate implications of reforms agreed upon will probably remain unclear.”

A lower credit rating would raise Illinois’ cost for borrowing in the U.S. municipal bond market, where investors already demand hefty yields for the state’s general obligation bonds.

Illinois’ so-called credit spread over Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A scale for the muni market was 140 basis points in the latest week. That is the second widest spread after Puerto Rico among major muni debt issuers tracked by MMD. The credit spread for California, which has taken steps to deal with its financial problems, is roughly a third the size of Illinois’ at 46 basis points.

Illinois’ GO bond rating is the lowest among states after credit rating agencies collectively downgraded the state a dozen times since 2008. The agencies previously have warned that failure to fix the pension problem could result in further downgrades.

Karen Krop, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, which has Illinois’ A rating on a watch list for a possible downgrade, declined to comment until the legislature ends its session.

An S&P analyst was not immediately available for comment. S&P downgraded the rating on Illinois $26.6 billion of outstanding GO bonds to A-minus in January, citing a lack of action on pension reform.