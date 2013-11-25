FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois House to take up pension reform on Dec. 3
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

Illinois House to take up pension reform on Dec. 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Illinois House of Representatives will hold a one-day session on Dec. 3 to take up changes to the state’s woefully underfunded public pensions, a spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan said on Monday.

Steve Brown, the spokesman, declined to provide details on the changes, saying that legislation is being developed. But a spokesman for Senate President John Cullerton said that there is no deal on pension reform “at this point.”

The Senate has not scheduled a session.

