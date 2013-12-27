Lawsuit filed seeking to void Illinois pension reform law

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A group of teachers and public school officials filed a class-action lawsuit on Friday in state court seeking to void Illinois’s new pension reform law on constitutional grounds.

The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, claims that changes to current and retired teacher pensions that were passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Pat Quinn earlier this month violate protections for public sector worker retirement benefits in the state constitution.