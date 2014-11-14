FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago-area rail board OKs fare hike for bond sale
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago-area rail board OKs fare hike for bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A Chicago-area commuter rail board on Friday approved a fare increase that will be tapped in part to pay off $100 million of bonds slated to be sold in 2015 in the agency’s first-ever debt issuance.

The action by Metra board members will increase fares by about 10.8 percent next year to help fund the initial phase of a $2.4 billion modernization plan that calls for about $400 million of bonds to be sold between 2015 and 2022.

Metra said it expects state and federal money will cover about $710 million of the 10-year plan, which mainly calls for replacing or rebuilding locomotives and train cars.

The fare hike was included in a $753.1 million fiscal 2015 budget and nearly $329 million capital program approved by the Metra board. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.