Fiscal woes weigh on Illinois credit ratings -analysts

CHICAGO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Illinois’ already low credit ratings could sink further next year if the state’s new governor and the legislature fail to deal with festering fiscal problems, analysts said on Thursday.

“We’re certainly going into a crucial period for Illinois over the next six months,” said John Sugden, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

The Democrat-controlled legislature ended its fall session on Thursday without addressing the partial rollback of income tax rates at the year’s end that will leave a nearly $2 billion hole in the current state budget, and pump up the state’s chronic backlog of unpaid bills.

Also looming next year is a ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court that is widely expected to toss out a cost-saving public pension reform law. Illinois has the worst-funded state pension system and the lowest credit ratings among all 50 states.

Ted Hampton, an analyst at Moody’s Investors Service, which rates Illinois A3 with a negative outlook, said structurally balancing the budget and funding pensions will be a focal point in future ratings.

“The negative outlook points to the risk that deterioration in the state’s unpaid bill backlog, the financial health of its pensions or other factors could drive the rating lower still in coming months,” Hampton said.

Sugden said S&P, which rates Illinois A-minus with a negative outlook, is waiting for Republican Governor-elect Bruce Rauner to disclose his fiscal plans.

Rauner, who takes office in January, has said he will work on bipartisan solutions to the state’s financial woes. On Tuesday, he told reporters those problems were caused by years of financial mismanagement and not because the temporary higher income tax rates enacted in 2011 will partially expire as of Jan. 1.

Rikeesha Phelon, a spokeswoman for Senate President John Cullerton said the expiration on schedule of the tax increase poses a challenge for the new governor.

“The budget will be disastrous without that revenue,” she said.

The tax rates are set to fall to 3.75 percent from 5 percent for individuals, and to 5.25 percent from 7 percent for corporations. For fiscal 2016, which begins on July 1, the rate rollback will depress revenue collections by about $6 billion. (Reporting By Karen Pierog. Editing by Andre Grenon)