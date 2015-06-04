Illinois House approves reforms labeled "phony" by governor

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Democrat-controlled Illinois House on Thursday passed a bill to revise workers’ compensation laws in response to the governor’s call for lawmakers to take up reforms before new revenue would be considered for the budget.

The House sent the bill to the Democrat-controlled Senate in a 63-39 vote. Republicans blasted the measure as being one-sided and falling far short of what the governor was seeking.

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner on Wednesday labeled the bill as “phony reform.” He also reiterated his insistence that lawmakers address Illinois’ structural problems through his so-called turnaround agenda, which includes term limits, changes to workers’ compensation laws, and a local property tax freeze, before new revenue would be on the table.

Democratic State Representative Jay Hoffman, the bill’s sponsor, said the measure was an attempt to find common ground on issues surrounding compensation for injured workers.

Lance Trover, Rauner’s spokesman, said House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, and his members voted “to protect their special interest allies.”

“This proposal ignores the most important reforms we need for our worker’s compensation system, and in another instance, could actually undermine previous reform efforts,” Trover said in a statement.

Democrats in the House and Senate have passed a $36.3 billion general funds budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that depends on spending cuts and yet-to-be-identified new revenue.

Madigan told reporters on Thursday that Rauner is trying to interject “extreme” non-budget items into the budget process.

“If everybody is reasonable, an agreement can be reached,” the speaker said, adding that “functioning in the extreme” will not help the process.

The legislature’s spring session was scheduled to end on Sunday, but members were called back into what could be an increasingly acrimonious and lengthy overtime session. The House and Senate are scheduled to be back in session on Tuesday. (Reporting By Karen Pierog)