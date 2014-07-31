FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

One dead, one wounded in shooting in Chicago financial district

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - One man was fatally shot and another wounded on Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide attempt in a building in the heart of Chicago’s financial district, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:50 a.m. on the 17th floor of the Bank of America building on Chicago’s South Lasalle Street, police said.

A 59-year-old man was dead on the scene, after apparently shooting himself in the head. A 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, also to the head, police said. The wounded man was in critical condition. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
