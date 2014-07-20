FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Power outage at Six Flags Great America amusement park strands riders
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Power outage at Six Flags Great America amusement park strands riders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Power was restored at the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Illinois on Sunday after a power outage the previous evening left people stranded on rides, a spokeswoman said.

The amusement park in Gurnee, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Chicago, was planning to return to normal operations on Sunday after a safety check on all of its rides.

“All of our guests were safely unloaded from the impacted rides,” said spokeswoman Katy Enrique in a statement.

She said the power outage began about two hours before the Six Flags Entertainment Corp park closed. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Scott Malone and Sophie Hares)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.