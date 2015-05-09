FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P puts Illinois rating on watch list for possible downgrade
May 9, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

S&P puts Illinois rating on watch list for possible downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services put Illinois’ A-minus credit rating on a watch list on Friday for a possible downgrade after the state supreme court voided a law aimed at easing the state’s huge public pension liability.

The credit rating agency said it has a three-month window in which it will focus on the upcoming fiscal 2016 Illinois budget.

“Absent a credible budget for fiscal 2016 that has structural alignment of revenues and expenditures, we would lower our rating on Illinois to the ‘BBB’ category,” S&P said in a statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Ken Wills)

