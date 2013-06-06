Moody's cuts Illinois credit rating on inability to fix pensions

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday downgraded Illinois’ general obligation credit rating a notch to A3 after state lawmakers last week once again failed to pass a plan to deal with an unfunded public pension liability of nearly $100 billion.

“Our rating now assumes the government will not take action to reduce the state’s pension liabilities any time soon,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“The legislature’s political paralysis to date shows not only the magnitude of Illinois’ unfunded benefit liabilities, but also the legal and political hurdles to legislation that would make pensions more manageable long term.”

The downgrade to A3 from A2 with a negative outlook affects $27 billion of outstanding GO debt.