IMF maintains U.S. growth outlook on "fiscal cliff" deal
January 8, 2013 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

IMF maintains U.S. growth outlook on "fiscal cliff" deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The IMF will maintain its 2013 U.S. economic growth forecast at 2.1 percent after last week’s “fiscal cliff” deal but looming debt ceiling negotiations and sequestration pose risks, its managing director said on Tuesday.

“We had a growth forecast of 2.1 percent for the United States in 2013. With what has been agreed, properly implemented of course, we will be within the parameters that we had set,” Christine Lagarde told journalists during a visit to Ivory Coast.

“The uncertainty related to the debt ceiling discussion and sequestration are still two big question marks for the stability going forward of the U.S. economy,” she said.

