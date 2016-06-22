IMF sees U.S. economy in "good shape", too many in poverty

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy was "overall in good shape", with growth set to accelerate from recent setbacks despite an overvalued dollar, but the Fund warned that too many Americans were living in poverty.

In its annual review of U.S. economic policies, the IMF said that it expects U.S. growth to be 2.2 percent in 2016 and 2.5 percent in 2017, with inflation rising slowly toward the Federal Reserve's goal of two percent.

"At today's level of the real effective exchange rate, the current account deficit is expected to rise above 4 percent of GDP by 2020, pointing to the U.S. dollar being overvalued by 10-20 percent," the IMF said in its report. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)