U.S. influence challenged in global financial institutions -Lew
March 17, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. influence challenged in global financial institutions -Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The Obama administration warned on Tuesday that rising powers were challenging U.S. leadership in global financial institutions, and urged Congress to approve a deal it says would help preserve U.S. influence.

“New players are challenging U.S. leadership in the multilateral system,” Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in prepared remarks.

Lew urged lawmakers to sign off on a reform of the International Monetary Fund that would give emerging markets a bigger say in global economic policy while also preserving U.S. veto power in the institution.

The U.S. and other countries agreed to a deal in 2010, but the U.S. Congress has yet to approve it.

Lew said that “is causing other countries, including some of our allies, to question our commitment to the IMF and other multilateral institutions.”

“Our international credibility and influence are being threatened,” he said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

