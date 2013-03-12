FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate committee rebuffs Obama funding request for IMF vote reform
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 5 years ago

Senate committee rebuffs Obama funding request for IMF vote reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday rebuffed a request by the Obama administration to approve a permanent increase in U.S. funding to the International Monetary Fund, part of a broader deal that would increase the voting power of emerging market economies in the global lender.

Senate Democratic and Republican aides said legislation that would avoid a government shutdown in late March did not include a provision requested by the Obama administration on IMF funding. The Republican House of Representatives rejected the request last week, which would shift about $65 billion in U.S. funds from an IMF crisis fund to more permanent resources.

U.S. congressional approval is needed to finalize the 2010 IMF reform package, which would make China the IMF’s third-largest voting member after the United States and Japan. It would also increase the voting power of other large emerging economies like Brazil and India.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.