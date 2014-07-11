FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Appropriations chair: Obama border security request too high
July 11, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House Appropriations chair: Obama border security request too high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - House Appropriations Committee Chairman Harold Rogers said on Friday the Obama administration’s $3.7 billion request to help bolster U.S. border security and deal with a massive influx of unaccompanied minors was too high.

Rogers said the amount was “too much” because a larger portion of the funding to deal with the problem could be handled through the normal spending bills for the 2015 fiscal year starting on Oct. 1. He declined to say what he believed was a more appropriate amount and said the committee hopes to devise an estimate next week.

“We’re crunching the numbers carefully, I’ll hopefully be able to give you a better answer next week,” Rogers said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

