5 months ago
U.S. seeks to dismiss appeal of Trump travel ban ruling
March 8, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. seeks to dismiss appeal of Trump travel ban ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said it would voluntarily dismiss its own appeal of a Seattle federal court ruling that had suspended President Donald Trump's first executive order concerning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Trump administration this week issued a new executive order that supplanted the one which had been challenged in court by the state of Washington.

In a court filing on Tuesday, the Justice Department told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Washington state did not oppose the administration's request to end its appeal. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

