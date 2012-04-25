FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US high court appears to back Arizona on immigration
April 25, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

US high court appears to back Arizona on immigration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday expressed support for Arizona’s effort to crack down on illegal immigration, appearing to reject arguments by the Obama administration that federal law must solely control regulation of people who have illegally entered the United States.

Key justices, including Anthony Kennedy who often casts the decisive vote on the high court, voiced concern for state economic and social problems caused by the lack of federal enforcement of immigration laws.

Overall, the conservative justices who hold a majority on the court suggested by their questions and comments that states would have significant latitude to pass laws that discourage illegal immigrants from moving to and staying in the United States.

