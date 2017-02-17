By Dan Levine and Kristina Cooke
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO U.S. officials have initiated
deportation proceedings against a Mexican immigrant with a work
permit who was arrested near Seattle last week, alleging he has
gang ties, according to a court filing from the Justice
Department on Thursday.
Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, was taken into custody last week
at his father's home near Seattle by Immigration and Customs
Enforcement (ICE) officers, according to a lawsuit he filed
challenging his detention. The lawsuit said he was brought to
the United States illegally as a child and given a work permit
during the administration of former President Barack Obama.
Ramirez's lawyers have filed court papers denying that he
has any gang involvement or criminal record and saying he should
not have been targeted for deportation.
Ramirez's lawyers have said this could be the first time
under U.S. President Donald Trump that a person covered by a
policy known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
(DACA) has been taken into immigration custody.
DACA, established by Obama in 2012, allows those brought to
the country while young to attend school and work. The program
protects from deportation some 750,000 people who were brought
to the United States illegally as children and are sometimes
called "dreamers," in reference to the Development, Relief and
Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) legislation that failed to
pass.
Immigration officers last week arrested more than 680 people
in the country illegally, with the broad enforcement action
alarmed immigrant rights groups.
At a press conference on Thursday, Trump promised that his
administration would "deal with DACA with heart." He said the
issue was a tough one because, while a majority of those
benefiting from the program are "absolutely incredible kids,"
others are "gang members, and they're drug dealers, too."
The Justice Department's Thursday filing said ICE officers
questioned Ramirez about a "gang tattoo" on his forearm.
But Ramirez's lawyers, in a separate court filing on
Thursday, said ICE has launched a public campaign to smear
Ramirez.
The tattoo on Ramirez's forearm had a nautical star and the
name of his birthplace, the filing said, which had nothing to do
with any gang. ICE agents asked "five to seven times" whether
Ramirez was in a gang, and he denied it each time, the filing
said.
Additionally, the filing said, immigration officers removed
words from a written statement by Ramirez denying gang
involvement to make it sound as if he was admitting gang
affiliation.
The Justice Department asserted that a Seattle federal judge
has no legal basis to consider Ramirez's lawsuit because ICE has
initiated deportation proceedings to be adjudicated in a
separate administrative court. Ramirez's attorneys say the issue
before the Seattle court is an illegal arrest and detention, not
an immigration matter.
Ramirez has asked the judge to order his release
immediately. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.
(Additional reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle)