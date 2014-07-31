U.S. Senate immigration efforts 'nutso,' won't fly in House -Boehner

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday called Senate Democratic efforts to pass immigration reform “nutso” and said the measure has no chance of being taken up in the Republican-controlled House.

“Instead of addressing the crisis at hand, Senate Democrats are talking up some nutso scheme to jam through the Senate immigration bill, even though they know it will never happen,” Boehner said at a press conference. “The House will not take up the Senate reform bill or accept it back from the Senate in any fashion.” (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Bill Trott)