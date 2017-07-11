By Scott Malone
| BOSTON,
BOSTON, U.S. immigration officials have detained
an Iranian cancer researcher who was headed to a prominent
Boston hospital to work as a scholar, a move that hospital
officials protested on Tuesday.
The detention of Mohsen Dehnavi, along with his wife and
three children, late Monday was unrelated to President Donald
Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from six
majority-Muslim countries, according to U.S. Customs and Border
Protection. Officials at Boston Children's Hospital and an
immigration law specialist protested the move, noting that
Dehnavi had a valid entry visa.
"He and his family are being detained at Logan (and) are
supposed to be sent back to Iran later today," said hospital
spokesman Rob Graham, in a statement. "Boston Children's hopes
that this situation will be quickly resolved and Dr. Dehnavi and
his family will be released and allowed to enter the U.S."
Two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a revised
version of Trump's executive order banning travelers from Iran,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, though the court
excluded visitors with a "bona fide" family tie. The executive
order itself did not apply to travelers with valid visas.
"This individual was deemed inadmissible to the U.S. based
on information discovered during the CBP inspection for reasons
unrelated to the executive order," Customs said in a statement,
adding that all foreigners seeking entry to the United States
are evaluated for "health-related grounds, criminality, security
reasons, public charge, labor certification, illegal entrants
and immigration violations, documentation requirements, and
miscellaneous grounds."
Susan Church, chair of the New England Chapter of the
American Immigration Lawyers Association, said her group
objected: "The rules say if you have a valid visa you have to be
let in."
Dehnavi and his spouse and children, the youngest 7 months
old, were detained late Monday, Church said in a phone
interview.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had called for
a "complete and total shutdown" of Muslims entering the United
States, a move he said was necessary to protect national
security following attacks at home and abroad by Islamist
extremists.
Opponents of the idea called it a violation of the U.S.
Constitution's protection of free expression of religion.
Trump's initial January order, which also applied to Iraq,
caused a weekend of chaos at U.S. airports as travelers were
turned away upon arriving on U.S. soil and crowds of thousands
of people turned out to protest the move.