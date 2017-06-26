By Anna Mehler Paperny and Rod Nickel
TORONTO/WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 26 Thousands of
people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump’s
crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo
because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find
work, permanent housing or enrol their children in schools.
Refugee claims are taking longer to be completed than at any
time in the past five years, according to previously unpublished
Immigration and Refugee Board data provided to Reuters. Those
wait times are set to grow longer after the IRB in April
allocated “up to half” of its 127 tribunal members to focus on
old cases. The number of delayed hearings more than doubled from
2015 to 2016 and is on track to increase again this year.
Hearings are crucial to establishing a claimant’s legal
status in Canada. Without that status, they struggle to convince
employers to hire them or landlords to rent to them. Claimants
cannot access loans or student financial aid, or update academic
or professional credentials to meet Canadian standards.
Canada's refugee system was struggling to process thousands
of applications even before 3,500 asylum seekers began crossing
the U.S. border on foot in January. It lacks the manpower to
complete security screenings for claimants and hear cases in a
timely manner. Often there are not enough tribunal members to
decide cases or interpreters to attend hearings, the IRB said.
More than 4,500 hearings scheduled in the first four months
of 2017 were cancelled, according to the IRB data.
The government is now focused on clearing a backlog of about
24,000 claimants, including people who filed claims in 2012 or
earlier. That means more than 15,000 people who have filed
claims so far this year, including the new arrivals from the
United States, will have to wait even longer for their cases to
be heard.
Asylum cases are already taking longer to finalize, on
average, than at any time since Canada introduced a statutory
two-month time limit in 2012. This year, it has been taking 5.6
months on average, compared to 3.6 months in 2013.
Mohamed Daud, 36, left his family and a pending refugee
claim in the United States and walked into Canada in February
after hearing rumors of U.S. immigration raids. Daud, originally
from Somalia, had been living and working legally in Nebraska
but feared he would be detained and then deported at an upcoming
check-in with immigration officials.
His May 8 hearing with a Canadian refugee tribunal was
cancelled three days beforehand. He has not been given a new
date.
"I don’t know when they will call me. I can’t work. It
isn’t easy," said Daud. While waiting for a work permit, he gets
approximately C$600 ($453) a month in government social
assistance and shares a room in an apartment with six other
asylum seekers.
Still, Daud doesn't regret abandoning his life in the United
States.
"The worry, the fear is the same," he said.
To try to speed cases through, Canada’s refugee tribunal
has put people from certain war-torn countries such as Syria and
Yemen on an expedited track that requires no hearings.
Border agents are working overtime to address the backlog
in security screenings, said Scott Bardsley, spokesman for
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who oversees the Canada
Border Services Agency.
INDEFINITE WAIT
Asylum claimants are eligible for work permits while
awaiting hearings, but employers are often reluctant to employ
people with temporary social insurance numbers whose future is
uncertain, refugee lawyers told Reuters.
"How do you establish yourself when your status is unknown?"
said Toronto-based lawyer Aadil Mangalji.
This year is on track to be the highest year for refugee
claims since at least 2011, according to government statistics.
The stresses on the Canadian system mirror those of other
countries with an open door policy. In Sweden, rising financial
strains involved in resettlement were partly behind a move to
introduce tough asylum laws.
Honduran Raul Contreras, 19, who walked across the Quebec
border in March and whose hearing has been postponed
indefinitely, is staying in a government-subsidized Toronto
hotel with his mother, step-father and uncle. Contreras, who
spends his days at a local library or working out in the hotel
gym, says he has been repeatedly rejected by landlords.
"They just said that they didn't rent places to refugee
claimants," he said. "(They) said that refugees don't have jobs
and probably wouldn't pay."