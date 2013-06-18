FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate immigration bill would boost economy, CBO says
June 18, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate immigration bill would boost economy, CBO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - A White House-backed immigration bill moving through the U.S. Senate would cut federal budget deficits over the long-term and provide an overall boost to the economy, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

CBO, the nonpartisan budget analyst for Congress, estimated that the legislation would reduce deficits by $197 billion from 2014 to 2023 and by $700 billion from 2024 to 2033.

The estimate is in stark contrast with a forecast issued last month by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank that said that the bill would cost taxpayers $6.3 trillion over the next half century.

