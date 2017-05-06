By Mica Rosenberg and Dan Levine
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Legal challenges to
President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from
some Muslim-majority countries heat up again next week when two
U.S. appeals courts consider whether it is constitutional.
The legal fights may end up at the U.S. Supreme Court
perhaps in the fall, many months after Trump first issued an
executive order in January saying there was an urgent need to
halt some immigration to the United States for 90 days while
officials reviewed the visa process.
Trump dropped the original travel order after unfavorable
legal rulings and replaced it with a more limited ban which is
itself now being challenged in appeals courts on two coasts.
Arguing that the United States needed to tighten national
security measures, Trump's attempt to limit travel was one of
his first major acts in office. The fate of the ban is one
indication of whether the Republican can carry out his promises
to be tough on immigration and national security.
Omar Jadwat, an attorney at the American Civil Liberties
Union, who will be arguing the case at the 4th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in Virginia on Monday, said the fact that so
much time has passed since the ban was issued is proof that
there was no pressing national security need for it in the first
place.
The court fight will give those challenging the order an
opportunity to argue that the government never intended for the
travel pause to be temporary, said Buzz Frahn, an attorney at
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in Palo Alto, California whose firm
has been closely tracking the ongoing litigation.
Now almost 100 days after the original travel ban, the
government says the period of 90 days was reset when the
administration issued the new order in March.
The Department of Homeland Security "is, and will be,
continuously examining ways to enhance the screening and vetting
process to shut down terrorist and criminal pathways into the
United States," agency spokesman David Lapan said. "Some
improvements will be classified, others will be public, but the
Department has only just begun ways to enhance the security of
our immigration system," he said in an email.
Opponents - including states and civil rights groups - say
that both the first ban and the revised ban, which also put a
halt to all refugee admissions to the country for four months,
discriminates against Muslims.
The government argues the text of the order does not mention
any specific religion and is needed to protect the country
against attacks.
COURT HEARING
The 4th Circuit will decide the fate of a ruling from a
Maryland district judge that struck down a section of the
revised executive order barring visitors from Syria, Iran,
Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia.
The hearing will take place before 14 full-time judges of
the appellate court. Ten of them were appointed by Democrats,
and four by Republicans.
Then, on March 15, a three-judge panel at the San
Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will review a
decision from a Hawaii judge that halted not just the travel
portion of the ban but also the section that barred refugees.
The judges – who will sit on a panel in Seattle - have been
assigned but their identities have not been made public.
The 9th Circuit blocked Trump's first ban in February, in a
unanimous vote by one Republican-appointed judge and
two-Democratic appointees. Trump lashed out at the ruling on
Twitter and said he is ready for a fight at the Supreme Court.
The nation's highest court is more likely to hear a case if
the federal appeals courts reach opposite rulings or if the
issue is of great national importance, according to legal
experts.
But the Supreme Court's session ends in June, and if it take
the case it would probably not be heard until after the justices
return in October.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Julia Edwards
Ainsley in Washington)