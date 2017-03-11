March 10 A U.S. federal court on Friday refused to put an emergency halt to Republican President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying lawyers from states opposed to the measure needed to file more extensive court papers.

States led by Washington and Minnesota challenged Trump's original executive order, issued in January, which sought to restrict travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and stop refugees from entering the U.S.

Seattle U.S. District Court Judge James Robart issued a temporary restraining order against the first policy last month, and when Trump issued a narrower version of the ban on Monday, listing only six countries, opponents sought to halt its implementation as well. Robart on Friday declined to apply his first order to the new ban.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Sandra Maler)