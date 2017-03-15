Seattle judge recommends "dreamer" case be heard in federal court

(Reuters) - A Seattle federal judge on Tuesday recommended that his court hear the case of a Mexican immigrant with a work permit who is challenging his arrest by U.S. immigration authorities in February.

In a report filed in district court, U.S. Magistrate Judge James Donohue recommended denying the U.S. government's motion to dismiss the case brought by Daniel Ramirez Medina, a so-called dreamer who came to the United States illegally with his parents when he was around 10 years old.

The term "dreamers" refers to about 750,000 immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, who have been afforded some protection from deportation under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program.

Under U.S. law, deportation cases must be heard by immigration courts, which are administered by the Department of Justice. But Ramirez Medina's attorneys say he is entitled to challenge the circumstances of his arrest in federal court.

The judge did not weigh in on the merits of the case, but recommended in a report that the case should proceed on an expedited schedule, with Ramirez Medina remaining in custody pending court action. The report was not a final ruling and the judge required that objections to its recommendations be filed by March 28.