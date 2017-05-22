FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Dept asks U.S. judge to reconsider ruling against Trump sanctuary order
May 22, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 3 months ago

Justice Dept asks U.S. judge to reconsider ruling against Trump sanctuary order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday asked a federal judge to reconsider a ruling which blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to cut off federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick III in San Francisco had issued a pretrial injunction against Trump's policy last month.

In a court filing, the Justice Department said new legal guidance from the attorney general on Monday contradicted Orrick's reasons for granting the injunction. (Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by G Crosse)

