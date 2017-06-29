Ten Republican state attorneys general on
Thursday urged federal authorities to rescind a policy set by
former U.S. President Barack Obama that protects from
deportation nearly 600,000 immigrants brought into the country
illegally by their parents, known as "Dreamers."
Obama, a Democrat, had hoped that overhauling the U.S.
immigration system and resolving the fate of the estimated 11
million people in the country illegally would be part of his
presidential legacy. But Republican President Donald Trump has
vowed to crack down on illegal immigration.
The Department of Homeland Security earlier this month
rescinded a separate Obama-era policy meant to cover illegal
immigrant parents that had been blocked by the courts. However,
DHS said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA,
policy covering "Dreamers" was still in effect.
In a letter on Thursday, the Republican attorneys general
asked that DHS abolish the DACA program going forward, while
noting that the government did not have to rescind permits that
had already been issued.
If the federal government does not withdraw DACA, the
attorneys general said they would file a legal challenge to the
program in federal court in Texas.
A DHS representative referred questions to the U.S.
Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The 10 Republican attorneys general who signed the letter
represent the states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Nebraska,
Arkansas, South Carolina, Idaho, Tennessee, West Virginia and
Kansas.
A larger coalition of 26 Republican AGs had challenged the
policy covering illegal immigrant parents.
In a statement, the Mexican American Legal Defense and
Educational Fund said it took encouragement from the diminished
number of attorneys general signing onto the DACA letter, and
urged Trump not to "cave in to the toothless threat" of legal
action.