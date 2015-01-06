FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. border drone program understates cost, efficiency -report
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. border drone program understates cost, efficiency -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s drones have had “minimal” impact on stemming illegal immigration, and the agency has drastically understated the program’s cost while failing to prove its value, an inspector general’s report said on Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general recommended the CBP scrap plans to spend $443 million on additional unmanned aircraft systems, suggesting it put the money to better use.

“Notwithstanding the significant investment, we see no evidence that the drones contribute to a more secure border, and there is no reason to invest additional taxpayer funds at this time,” Inspector General John Roth said in a statement.

The Office of the Inspector General’s second audit of the program since 2012 found that the CBP did not have a reliable way to measure the program’s performance.

It said drone surveillance helped with fewer than 2 percent of captures of people crossing the border illegally.

While the CBP’s Office of Air and Marine calculated the cost of operating a drone at $2,468 per hour, the inspector general’s office put the actual hourly rate at $12,255. Tuesday’s report said the CBP’s estimate did not include key expenses such as salaries for operators and equipment. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.