Growers, union agree on U.S. immigration reform for farm labor

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural producers and the United Farm Workers union have agreed in principle on immigration reform for farm laborers, farm groups said on Friday, ahead of plans by senators to unveil a comprehensive reform bill next week.

The agreement says undocumented workers who agree to work in agriculture for five to seven years will be eligible for a “green card” allowing permanent residence in the United States.

The agreement also sets terms for wages in the future and the number of visas for guest workers.