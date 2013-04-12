FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Growers, union agree on U.S. immigration reform for farm labor
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 10:07 PM / 4 years ago

Growers, union agree on U.S. immigration reform for farm labor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural producers and the United Farm Workers union have agreed in principle on immigration reform for farm laborers, farm groups said on Friday, ahead of plans by senators to unveil a comprehensive reform bill next week.

The agreement says undocumented workers who agree to work in agriculture for five to seven years will be eligible for a “green card” allowing permanent residence in the United States.

The agreement also sets terms for wages in the future and the number of visas for guest workers.

0 : 0
