FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House group reaches tentative deal on US immigration bill -lawmakers
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2013 / 10:22 PM / in 4 years

House group reaches tentative deal on US immigration bill -lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group in the House of Representatives reached a tentative deal to reform the immigration system, lawmakers said on Thursday after disagreements over a temporary worker program and health care benefits threatened to derail their efforts.

The eight Democratic and Republican House members are drafting legislation and have agreed to meet again next week, lawmakers said without elaborating.

The Senate is working on its own immigration bill that would provide a path to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants. The House and Senate versions have to be merged before the bill can become law. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.