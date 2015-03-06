H2-B temporary visa program in limbo after Florida court ruling

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida has ruled the Department of Labor does not have the authority to enforce H-2B regulations, throwing a visa program that brings thousands of workers to the United States temporarily each year into legal limbo.

The opinion from U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in the Northern District of Florida Pensacola Division on Wednesday further complicates a long-running battle over H-2B visas, which are for temporary, non-agricultural jobs such as laborers, housekeepers or amusement park workers. The program is capped at 66,000 visas per year.

