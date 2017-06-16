June 16 U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John
Kelly signed a memorandum on Thursday rescinding an Obama-era
plan to spare some illegal immigrant parents of children who are
lawful permanent residents from being deported, the department
said in a statement.
The program, which was announced by President Barack Obama
in 2014, never took effect because it was blocked in federal
court.
Obama had hoped that overhauling the U.S. immigration system
and resolving the fate of the estimated 11 million people in the
country illegally would be part of his presidential legacy.
However, President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on
illegal immigration.
The plan unveiled by Obama intended to let roughly 4 million
people - those who have lived illegally in the United States at
least since 2010, have no criminal record and have children who
are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents - get into a
program that shields them from deportation and supplies work
permits.
However, it was quickly challenged in court by
Republican-governed Texas and 25 other states that argued Obama
had overstepped the powers granted to him by the U.S.
Constitution by infringing upon the authority of Congress.
A federal appeals court blocked the program, and the U.S.
Supreme Court let that ruling stand in a 4-4 split decision last
year.
Kelly said in a statement on Thursday he was rescinding the
initiative, known as DAPA, because "there is no credible path
forward to litigate the currently enjoined policy."
An earlier program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
(DACA), offers some 750,000 immigrants brought to the country
illegally as children the chance to attend school and to work.
Trump has previously said his administration was devising a
policy on how to deal with individuals covered by DACA, but no
formal changes have been announced.
"They shouldn't be very worried," Trump said of DACA
recipients in a January ABC News interview. "I do have a big
heart."