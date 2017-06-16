WASHINGTON/MIAMI The Trump administration is
still reviewing a policy set in 2012 by U.S. President Barack
Obama that protects from deportation nearly 600,000 immigrants
brought into the country illegally by their parents, known as
"Dreamers," a White House spokesman said on Friday.
"No final determination has been made," said the spokesman,
who asked that his name not be used.
Rescinding the policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood
Arrivals, or DACA, would anger those who have said President
Donald Trump is already too tough on immigration enforcement.
But leaving it in place would conflict with a promise Trump made
on the presidential campaign trail.
There was confusion over whether the policy would remain in
place late Thursday after the Department of Homeland Security
published a notice that it would rescind another Obama-era
immigration policy.
The other policy, known as Deferred Action for Parents of
Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents, or DAPA, was written
in 2014 to protect illegal immigrant parents with children who
are U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. The policy
never went into effect because federal courts put it on hold.
The head of the Department of Homeland Security, John Kelly,
said on Friday that the agency only rescinded the policy that
had faced legal challenges.
DAPA "was immediately enjoined by the courts and it
languished in limbo for two or three years, so my action
yesterday was just a little housecleaning," Kelly said at a
meeting in Miami with Latin American leaders on security in
Central America.
"DACA that applies to students has not been changed," Kelly
said. The DHS statement also said DACA "will remain in effect."
The White House spokesman said the statement was only meant
to clarify that the rescission of the program for parents would
have no impact on the program for immigrants who arrived as
children.
Trump had pledged on the campaign trail to rescind all of
Obama's executive orders on immigration, including DACA.
But as president, he has said his administration was
devising a policy on how to deal with individuals covered by
DACA. No formal changes have been announced.
