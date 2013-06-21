FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate sets Monday vote in key test for immigration bill
#Market News
June 21, 2013

U.S. Senate sets Monday vote in key test for immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid on Friday set a vote for Monday on a border-security deal that is expected to push a landmark U.S. immigration bill to passage by the end of next week.

Reid scheduled the vote shortly after negotiators completed writing the deal into the form of an amendment. The Senate is expected to pass the White House-backed bill with broad bipartisan support, sending it to the more resistant Republican-led House of Representatives for consideration.

