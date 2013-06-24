U.S. immigration bill passes key test vote in Senate

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - An immigration bill endorsed by President Barack Obama easily cleared an important test on Monday when the U.S. Senate backed new border security steps seen as essential to the legislation’s fate.

The border security amendment cleared a procedural hurdle by attracting more than the 60 votes needed, leaving opponents of the bill with few remaining opportunities for killing or further delaying passage of the legislation later this week.

The bipartisan legislation would bring the biggest changes to U.S. immigration law since 1986, granting legal status to millions of undocumented foreigners who also would be put on a 13-year path to citizenship.