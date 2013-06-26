FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate backs border amendment to immigration bill
June 26, 2013 / 4:41 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Senate backs border amendment to immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a $46 billion plan to sharply increase federal law enforcement efforts at the U.S. border with Mexico, in a move aimed at winning bipartisan passage this week of a comprehensive immigration bill.

The amendment approved by the Senate aims to double, to around 40,000, the number of U.S. agents patrolling the southwestern border, complete the construction of 700 miles (1,126 km) of border fence, and enable the purchase of high-tech surveillance and other equipment to detect illegal border crossings.

