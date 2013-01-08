FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois House approves drivers licenses for illegal immigrants
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2013 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

Illinois House approves drivers licenses for illegal immigrants

Joanne von Alroth

2 Min Read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Illinois House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to grant temporary drivers licenses to illegal immigrants, the final legislative step before Democratic Governor Pat Quinn is expected to sign the measure into law.

Illinois would be the fourth state to offer some form of permits along with Washington state and New Mexico, which offer drivers licenses, and Utah, which provides driving permits.

The vote in the General Assembly or House, was 65 to 46, after the state Senate on Dec. 4 overwhelmingly approved the legislation.

Supporters said an estimated 250,000 illegal immigrants drive in Illinois and the measure would make the roads safer by subjecting migrants to driving tests.

Republican opposition to drivers licenses for illegal immigrants faded after the Nov. 6 election when Hispanics voted heavily for the reelection of President Barack Obama and Democrats in the Illinois state legislature.

The Illinois measure would extend to illegal immigrants the existing temporary visitor driver’s license, used by legal immigrants. The licenses are “visually distinct” from ordinary licenses, with a purple background and the words “not valid for identification” on the front, said Lawrence Benito, chief executive of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Editing by Greg McCune

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.