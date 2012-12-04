FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois state Senate approves drivers licenses for illegal immigrants
December 4, 2012 / 9:07 PM / in 5 years

Illinois state Senate approves drivers licenses for illegal immigrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Illinois state Senate voted on Tuesday to allow illegal immigrants to obtain temporary drivers licenses, and sent to the House the measure that would make Illinois the most populous U.S. state to allow such licenses.

Only Washington state and New Mexico allow drivers licenses for illegal immigrants, while Utah allows driving permits.

Republican leaders in the Illinois state legislature earlier on Tuesday announced their support for the proposal, after Hispanics voted overwhelmingly for Democrats in the November election.

Illinois has some 2 million Hispanics, according to the 2010 Census, and lawmakers said there are an estimated 250,000 illegal immigrants in the state.

The proposal passed the Senate by a vote of 41 to 14. It now must go to the House for approval, and must be signed into law by Democratic Governor Pat Quinn, who has not yet stated his position. (Reporting By Joanne von Alroth; Editing by Greg McCune)

