A federal judge on Thursday halted the
deportation of all Iraqi nationals detained during recent
immigration sweeps across the United States until at least July
24, extending a stay that was originally set to expire on
Monday.
U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith in Detroit said there was
"good cause" to extend the stay, which was sought by the
American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU says those arrested in
immigration enforcement operations last month mostly in Michigan
and Tennessee face persecution, torture or death if they are
deported to Iraq.
Many of 199 Iraqis detained - largely in the Detroit area
and in Nashville - were Chaldean Catholics and Iraqi Kurds. Both
groups say they could be targeted for attacks in Iraq because
they are visible minorities.
Those arrested by immigration authorities had outstanding
deportation orders and many had been convicted of serious
crimes, ranging from homicide to weapons and drug charges,
according to the U.S. government.
Some of those affected came to the United States as children
and committed their crimes decades ago, but they had been
allowed to stay because Iraq previously declined to issue them
travel documents. The U.S. government considered Iraq one of the
recalcitrant countries that refused to accept back people
ordered deported by U.S. immigration courts.
That changed after Iraq agreed in March to start accepting
U.S. deportees as part of a deal that removed the country from
President Donald Trump's revised temporary travel ban.
Goldsmith ruled earlier that the stay should be applied to
allow detainees time to find legal representation to appeal
against their deportation orders.