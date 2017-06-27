By Steve Friess
| DETROIT, June 27
DETROIT, June 27 A federal judge halted late on
Monday the deportation of all Iraqi nationals detained during
immigration sweeps across the United States this month until at
least July 10, expanding a stay he imposed last week.
The stay had initially only protected 114 detainees from the
Detroit area.
U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith sided with lawyers from
the American Civil Liberties Union who filed an amended
complaint on Saturday seeking to prevent Immigration and Customs
Enforcement (ICE) from deporting Iraqis from anywhere in the
United States.
The ACLU argued those being deported could face persecution,
torture, or death because many were Chaldean Catholics, Sunni
Muslims, or Iraqi Kurds and that the groups were recognized as
targets of ill-treatment in Iraq.
Goldsmith agreed with the ACLU on the grave consequences
deportees may face, writing in his seven-page opinion and order
that: "Such harm far outweighs any interest the Government may
have in proceeding with the removals immediately."
On Thursday, Goldsmith ordered a stay in the Michigan
Iraqis' deportation for at least two weeks while he decided
whether he had jurisdiction over the merits of deporting
immigrants who could face physical danger in their countries of
origin.
He expanded his stay on Monday to the broader class of Iraqi
nationals nationwide, saying it applies to the removal of all
Iraqi nationals in the United States with final orders of
removal who have been or will be detained by ICE.
There are 1,444 Iraqi nationals who have final deportation
orders against them, although only 199 of them were detained as
part of a nationwide sweep by immigration authorities, federal
prosecutors said in court on Monday.
Those detained had convictions for serious crimes, including
rape and kidnapping, ICE said.
Goldsmith also said his stays were designed to give
detainees time to find legal representation to appeal against
their deportation orders, and to give him time to weigh the
question of his jurisdiction.
Daniel Lemisch, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern
District of Michigan, called the opinion "highly extraordinary."
"But it's a very extraordinary circumstance because of the
on-the-ground situation in Iraq," Lemisch said by phone,
referring to the danger faced by possible deportees.
ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt praised the ruling for saying that
"the lives of these individuals should not depend on what part
of the United States they reside and whether they could find a
lawyer to file a federal court action."
Goldsmith's order came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court
handed a victory to President Donald Trump by reviving parts of
a travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.
The roundup in Michigan followed Iraq's agreement to accept
deportees as part of a deal that removed the country from
Trump's revised temporary travel ban.
Some of those affected came to the United States as children
and committed their crimes decades ago, but they had been
allowed to stay because Iraq previously declined to issue travel
documents for them.
That changed after the two governments came to the agreement
in March.