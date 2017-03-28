Three Iraqi refugees in U.S. charged with immigration fraud -Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three Iraqi refugees living in Virginia were arrested on Tuesday and charged with immigration fraud for allegedly attempting to obtain naturalization as U.S. citizens in a manner contrary to law, the Justice Department said.

Yousif al Mashhandani, 35, of Vienna, Virginia, his brother, Adil Hasan, 38, of Burke, Virginia, and Hasan's wife, Enas Ibrahim, 32, also of Burke, were arrested and will make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday in Alexandria, the department said in a statement.

It said all three are lawful permanent residents of the United States, but while Mashhandani was applying for citizenship, officials determined that his fingerprints matched those found at a site where a kidnapped U.S. citizen had been rescued in Iraq in 2004.