#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Homeland Security chief: Cannot fund dept with short-term bill

Julia Edwards

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told a House of Representatives committee on Tuesday that he could not run his department with only a short-term spending bill.

Johnson told the Homeland Security Committee he needed a long-term bill to hire new Secret Service agents before the next presidential election and fund a new facility for detained immigrants.

Johnson spoke as House Speaker John Boehner told House Republicans in a closed meeting that he planned to pass a short-term bill for the Department of Homeland Security so his party could attempt to block the president’s immigration policy when it gains control of both chambers of Congress in January. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

