WASHINGTON The Department of Justice is
deploying 50 judges to immigration detention facilities across
the United States, according to two sources and a letter seen by
Reuters and sent to judges on Thursday.
The department is also considering asking judges to sit from
6 a.m. to 10 p.m., split between two rotating shifts, to
adjudicate more cases, the sources said. A notice about shift
times was not included in the letter.
The Justice Department did not respond to a request for
comment.
On Jan. 25 President Donald Trump issued an executive order
aimed at speeding up deportations and holding migrants in
detention until their cases can be heard. Trump campaigned on a
pledge to get tougher on the estimated 11 million illegal
immigrants, playing on fears of violent crime while promising to
build a wall on the border with Mexico and to stop potential
terrorists from entering the country.
The order called for the end of a policy known as "catch and
release," by which immigrants were released from detention and
given a date to appear in court. Immigration courts have a
backlog of over 550,000 cases, according to the Justice
Department's data, so many court dates are set years into the
future.
Judges are employed by the Justice Department to oversee
cases that determine if immigrants are given protections, such
as asylum, or ordered deported. A handful of judges work from
detention centers but most work from courts around the country.
Two sources familiar with the Justice Department's plan said
the department would ask more judges to volunteer for one or two
month deployments at detention centers. If the department cannot
find enough volunteers, the department would assign judges to
detention centers, the sources said.
Judges who volunteer for the first 50 deployments would be
sent to detention centers in Adelanto, California; San Diego,
Chicago and elsewhere, according to the letter.
Republican Trump's policy on immigrants has been criticized
by Democratic lawmakers and advocates for immigrants, who said
he was jeopardizing the rights and freedoms of millions while
treating Mexico as an enemy, not an ally, and damaging the
country's reputation as a welcoming place for immigrants.