5 months ago
Illegal migration at U.S. border at lowest point in 17 years- Kelly
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 5 months ago

Illegal migration at U.S. border at lowest point in 17 years- Kelly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a Senate panel on Wednesday that apprehensions of undocumented immigrants along the U.S.-Mexico border was below 17,000 in March, marking the least migration since at least 2000.

In February, 23,589 immigrants were apprehended at the border, according to data by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Kelly credited President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies for the decline.

Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

