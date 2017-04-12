By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, April 12
BOSTON, April 12 Civil liberties groups on
Wednesday said they were filing a series of lawsuits against the
U.S. government seeking details on how federal agencies enforced
President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven
Muslim-majority countries.
The lawsuits were filed by local chapters of the American
Civil Liberties Union against U.S. Customs and Border Protection
and the Department of Homeland Security and cover their
operations in 14 cities stretching from Portland, Maine, to San
Diego.
The suits are an attempt to enforce requests filed under the
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) just days after Trump signed
his first executive order limiting travel.
That Jan. 27 order, intended to fulfill a campaign promise
to take a tough stance on immigration, first temporarily barred
travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen. The order, which also temporarily barred refugees, led to
a weekend of chaos at U.S. airports with travelers barred from
entering the country upon landing while thousands of people
turned out to protest the measures.
A federal judge ordered a halt to enforcement of that ban
and Trump followed up in March with a less-sweeping order that
did not limit travelers from Iraq, but which has also been
challenged in courts. Opponents said the orders violated the
U.S. constitution's prohibitions on religious discrimination,
citing Trump's campaign promises to impose a "Muslim ban."
The Trump administration said the restrictions are legal and
are necessary to protect U.S. national security.
The suits, filed in federal courts, seek disclosure of how
many people have been detained or subjected to additional
screening since the first executive order as well as the
guidance that was provided to DHS staff about how to enforce the
order.
"Customs and Border Protection has a long, rich history of
ignoring its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act
and so these lawsuits are an effort to enforce its obligations,"
said Zachary Heiden, legal director at the ACLU of Maine, in a
phone interview. He noted that the ACLU filed its FOIA requests
for information on Feb. 2.
Officials at CBP and DHS did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on the suits.
In addition to Portland and San Diego, the suits cover CBP
operations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit,
Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Tucson, Miami and
Tampa. One suit filed in Florida covers the two cities in that
state.
(Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by G Crosse)